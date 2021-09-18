11th MEU, USS Essex conducts RAS in Arabian Gulf

210918-M-OY155-1021 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 18, 2021) A Marine assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) moves a pallet of mail in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a replenishment-at-sea. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

