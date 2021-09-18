Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, USS Essex conducts RAS in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3]

    11th MEU, USS Essex conducts RAS in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210918-M-OY155-1035 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 18, 2021) Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) sort mail in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a replenishment-at-sea. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 19:33
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
