As a Quality Assurance Specialist and Instructor at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Pendleton spends her days working on lesson plans, coordinating with other code’s training departments, scheduling classes, and helping out with training issues

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 10:49 Photo ID: 6847948 VIRIN: 210804-N-YO710-013 Resolution: 4184x2789 Size: 3.16 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Victoria Pendleton [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.