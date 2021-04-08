As a Quality Assurance Specialist and Instructor at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Pendleton spends her days working on lesson plans, coordinating with other code’s training departments, scheduling classes, and helping out with training issues
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6847948
|VIRIN:
|210804-N-YO710-013
|Resolution:
|4184x2789
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Victoria Pendleton [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Employee Spotlight Victoria Pendleton: Leaving Her Mark on NNSY History
LEAVE A COMMENT