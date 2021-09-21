Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Employee Spotlight Victoria Pendleton: Leaving Her Mark on NNSY History

Photo By Shelby West | As a Quality Assurance Specialist and Instructor at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY),...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | As a Quality Assurance Specialist and Instructor at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Pendleton spends her days working on lesson plans, coordinating with other code’s training departments, scheduling classes, and helping out with training issues see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has defended the Nation against many threats in its nearly 254-year history. On their first day at the shipyard, employees take an oath to protect the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. 2020 introduced an enemy to the Nation and the shipyard that was unprecedented – COVID-19. NNSY’s Quality Assurance (QA) Specialist and Instructor Victoria Pendleton stood by the oath she first took in 2011 and rose to the occasion. Pendleton worked relentlessly with reduced support and ever changing conditions to ensure that her team did what was needed for the shipyard to fulfill its mission.



“When so many high risk personnel were out, I organized and worked with the remaining instructors to not only keep everyone up-to-date on their qualifications, but to also get an entire class of new hires and Sailors all through the initial training,” said Pendleton. “This was while working within the very sudden and constantly updating restrictions to gatherings. I’m proud of my teammates who really stepped up and taught in some less than ideal locations in the height of summer.”



Pendleton’s roots at NNSY are deep. She has family members who have worked for America’s Shipyard for more than four generations. But Pendleton’s journey that eventually led her to the shipyard is unique. Pendleton has a degree in history and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Following a reduction in force at USDA, Pendleton sought employment at NNSY. In 2011, she was hired as a Shop 31 Inside Machinist Apprentice. After graduating early with honors, she took a position as a machinist at the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) in Philadelphia. She returned to NNSY in 2016 as a Non-Nuclear Inspection Division (Code 133) Inspector before being promoted to QA Specialist and Instructor in 2019.



In her current role, Pendleton works on lesson plans, coordinates with other code’s training departments, schedules classes, and helps out with training issues. When asked what she enjoys most about her role, Pendleton said, “I greatly enjoy being able to help people find solutions to problems. Sometimes it’s a simple fix of updating a record, sometimes it’s a major undertaking that requires communication to different codes.”



Pendleton holds numerous volunteer positions outside of her official role. She has worked with NNSY Command Historian Marcus Robbins on revamping the shipyard’s Heritage Room in Bldg. 1500, volunteered on the committee to plan Family Day, and is involved in the Federal Women’s Program. Recently, she completed NNSY’s QA Department’s (Code 130) Quality Employee Development Program (QEDP). The program was designed to enable “high performing, results-oriented leaders to develop strategic leadership competencies,” according to Code 130 Workforce Development Roy Gilbert.

“Volunteering a little bit of time can not only help you meet new people, but give you some amazing experiences you might not otherwise get,” said Pendleton.



Pendleton’s volunteer work is just one example of her commitment to the NNSY team. “I love seeing others succeed in their goals and want to do anything I feasibly can to help them be their best selves,” said Pendleton. “Everyone has something they can bring to the table to help complete our mission. NNSY needs all the skills and knowledge that comes from different people with different backgrounds. I don’t believe there is one job in NNSY that doesn’t require each of us to rely on others to meet our individual goals needed for us to succeed in our ONE MISSION.”



Her supervisor, Code 133 Branch Head Blake Owney said, “Victoria is a hard worker and exhibits C.O.R.E values in her everyday duties. She is extremely committed to NNSY’s mission and enjoys working with the shipyard historian and other departments for knowledge sharing. Victoria regularly volunteers to take part in shipyard initiatives and drills to further her development as both an outstanding Code 133 instructor and NNSY employee. When not supporting the shipyard, she can be found cosplaying as a galaxy saving Mandalorian. This is ‘her’ way.”



2020 was a year unlike any other and Pendleton was able to make her own mark on NNSY’s long history. When put to the test, Pendleton stood by the words she swore on her first day as a shipyard employee. Her can-do attitude and commitment to the shipyard’s mission allowed her to face adversity with resilience and perseverance. “It is important to never give up,” said Pendleton. “I recently heard a line while watching the show Bluey with my daughter that really struck me as something to always remember: ‘we all lose the game sometimes – the important part is that we try again tomorrow.’”