    Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Museum Volunteer

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    John Stansell, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful historical interpretation to visitors in their gallery. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps consisting of active duty and retired service members along with civilian volunteers. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum
    Docent

