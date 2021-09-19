John Stansell, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful historical interpretation to visitors in their gallery. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps consisting of active duty and retired service members along with civilian volunteers. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 10:46 Photo ID: 6847942 VIRIN: 210919-N-TG517-407 Resolution: 4512x3000 Size: 3.73 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval museum volunteers in action [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.