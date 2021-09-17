Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patterson DFAC officially reopens, celebrates AF birthday [Image 6 of 6]

    Patterson DFAC officially reopens, celebrates AF birthday

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Yaspaul Rampersaud, left, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron immunizations noncommissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Flavio Porto, right, 436th OMRS medical services flight chief, eat lunch outside the Patterson Dining Facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 17, 2021. The DFAC held a picnic-style lunch commemorating the grand reopening, as well as a cake cutting celebrating the Air Force’s 74th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dining Facility
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Force Support Squadron
    U.S. Air Force Birthday

