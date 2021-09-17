Patterson DFAC officially reopens, celebrates AF birthday

Photo By Roland Balik | Staff Sgt. Miriam Malapit, right, 436th Force Support Squadron storeroom manager,...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | Staff Sgt. Miriam Malapit, right, 436th Force Support Squadron storeroom manager, serves food to Tech. Sgt. Kyle Robinson, left, 512th Mortuary Affairs Squadron mortuary technician at the Patterson Dining Facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 17, 2021. The DFAC held a picnic-style lunch commemorating the grand reopening, as well as a cake cutting celebrating the Air Force’s 74th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -- After closing for approximately two months due to renovations and upgrades, the Patterson Dining Facility officially reopened Sept. 17, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.



Food service resumed normal operations Sept. 10, with a soft reopening allowing military and civilian personnel assigned to the facility a chance to familiarize themselves with new equipment.



“Over the last two months, our dining facility has undergone a number of vital upgrades to address electrical issues and unserviceable walk-in refrigeration units,” said Senior Master Sgt. Sarah McDonald, 436th Force Support Squadron sustainment services superintendent. “Our customers may not directly see the impact, but thanks to these repairs, our facility will operate more efficiently and allow us to better serve our customers and meet their needs in terms of menu variety, nutrition and the ability to offer consistency in the quality of our products.”



Upgrades consisted of a grill, a hot serving station and two refrigeration units, along with electrical upgrades to support the new equipment.



The grand reopening, consisting of an outdoor, picnic-style lunch with music and games, was held in conjunction with celebrating the Air Force’s 74th birthday. As per Air Force tradition, the oldest and youngest members of Team Dover cut the birthday cake.



“It’s a privilege to be here representing the wing as the oldest member on the base today,” said Lt. Col. Jessica Weaver, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight commander. “It is an opportunity to show that it doesn’t matter in what part of the journey of life we are, we always have an opportunity to serve and best of all we have an opportunity to celebrate the young men and women who really make this mission happen.”



Airman 1st Class John Goslin, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, assisted Weaver as the youngest member on the base..



Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, addressed those in attendance and stated, “Let’s celebrate our culture, our heritage, what we are all about...I’m glad the DFAC is back open, I know the Airmen miss it.”



Even with the new upgrades to equipment, McDonald said the sustainment services team at the DFAC is always looking for ways to offer the best experience possible for Team Dover Airmen.



“We continue to welcome suggestions from our customers and appreciate their feedback on specialty meals, events and menu items that they would like to see,” said McDonald.