Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210920-N-WP865-2072 [Image 2 of 2]

    210920-N-WP865-2072

    RED SEA

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210920-N-WP865-2072
    SUEZ CANAL (Sept. 20, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) passes under the Al Salam Peace Bridge while transiting the Suez Canal, Sept. 20. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 07:08
    Photo ID: 6847686
    VIRIN: 210920-N-WP865-2072
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210920-N-WP865-2072 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210920-N-OJ308-1031
    210920-N-WP865-2072

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    CPR-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT