210920-N-WP865-2072

SUEZ CANAL (Sept. 20, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) passes under the Al Salam Peace Bridge while transiting the Suez Canal, Sept. 20. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

Location: RED SEA