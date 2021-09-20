210920-N-OJ308-1031

SUEZ CANAL (Sept. 20, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), front right, and amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transit the Suez Canal, Sept. 20. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

