100th Force Support Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Dillon, 100th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell manager, helps maintain comprehensive airman health and wellness at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 1st, 2021. The 100th FSS aims to provide agile and responsive customer support to the force . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chiu).

