U.S. Air Force Senior Amn. Cole Cote registers for 24-hour access at a recreational fitness center, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 1st, 2021. Recreational fitness centers at RAF Mildenhall offer various activities to support comprehensive airman health and wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 06:10
|Photo ID:
|6847623
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-NR913-0141
|Resolution:
|3214x2571
|Size:
|253.87 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Force Support Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
