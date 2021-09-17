RAF Mildenhall concludes 24-hour POW/MIA vigil

U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives a speech at the conclusion of the POW/MIA event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom. The ceremony was held to commemorate the over 82,000 warfighting Americans missing to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

