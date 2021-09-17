U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives closing remarks at the end of the 24-hour prisoner of war/ missing in action vigil, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom , Sept. 17, 2021. The closing ceremony was held to conclude POW/MIA and Air Force Birthday celebration activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6847616 VIRIN: 210917-F-NR913-0103 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1019.53 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall concludes 24-hour POW/MIA vigil [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.