U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives closing remarks at the end of the 24-hour prisoner of war/ missing in action vigil, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom , Sept. 17, 2021. The closing ceremony was held to conclude POW/MIA and Air Force Birthday celebration activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6847616
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-NR913-0103
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1019.53 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall concludes 24-hour POW/MIA vigil [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT