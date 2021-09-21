General’s driver in Italian army – 31 years later now U.S. Army transportation supervisor in Italy

Fabrizio Varotto, a transportation specialist at Logistics Readiness Center-Italy’s Transportation Motor Pool, is responsible for supervising seven local national drivers and two administration specialists as well as managing the operations of 202 General Service Administration vehicles and 43 Army owned non-tactical vehicles. He said his success is due to his team. “They make my duties easier and help to ensure the entire Vicenza Military Community is satisfied with what we do,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Location: VICENZA, IT