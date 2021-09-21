Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General’s driver in Italian army – 31 years later now U.S. Army transportation supervisor in Italy [Image 1 of 2]

    General’s driver in Italian army – 31 years later now U.S. Army transportation supervisor in Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.21.2021

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Fabrizio Varotto, a transportation specialist at Logistics Readiness Center-Italy’s Transportation Motor Pool, is responsible for supervising seven local national drivers and two administration specialists as well as managing the operations of 202 General Service Administration vehicles and 43 Army owned non-tactical vehicles. He said his success is due to his team. “They make my duties easier and help to ensure the entire Vicenza Military Community is satisfied with what we do,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

