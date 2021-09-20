Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Harbor Security Boat Inspection

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jacob Milenovic, left, and Chief Master-at-Arms Joseph Hammond, assigned to CFAS Harbor Security Division, recover a man overboard dummy during an inspection of a harbor security boat at CFAS Sept. 20, 2021. Harbor security boats serve as the primary line of manned defense for the protection of critical operational afloat assets at U.S. Navy piers and controlled waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Harbor Security Boat Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coxswain
    Master-at-Arms
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Harbor Security Boat

