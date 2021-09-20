CFAS Harbor Security Boat Inspection

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) observes Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Flatt, assigned to CFAS Harbor Security Division, as he performs coxswain duties during an inspection of a harbor security boat at CFAS Sept. 20, 2021. Harbor security boats serve as the primary line of manned defense for the protection of critical operational afloat assets at U.S. Navy piers and controlled waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

