Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall delivers remarks during the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2021. The three-day event is a professional development forum that offers the opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches, seminars and workshops with defense industry professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 21:39 Photo ID: 6847387 VIRIN: 210920-F-AZ553-0311 Resolution: 3000x1985 Size: 2.68 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, <-Headline-> [Image 6 of 6], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.