    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Wayne Clark 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall delivers remarks during the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2021. The three-day event is a professional development forum that offers the opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches, seminars and workshops with defense industry professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, <-Headline-> [Image 6 of 6], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Force
    AFA
    Frank Kendall
    ASC21FET
    ASC21

