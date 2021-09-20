Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall delivers remarks during the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2021. The three-day event is a professional development forum that offers the opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches, seminars and workshops with defense industry professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6847384
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-AZ553-0132
|Resolution:
|3000x2022
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, <-Headline-> [Image 6 of 6], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
