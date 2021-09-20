Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donated Items for Afghans [Image 2 of 3]

    Donated Items for Afghans

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Fisher, a linguist with Task Force Quantico and a native of White Bluff, Tennessee, sorts through donated items on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 21:47
    VIRIN: 210920-M-QP496-1217
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: WHITE BLUFF, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donated Items for Afghans [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

