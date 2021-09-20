Donated Items for Afghans

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Fisher, a linguist with Task Force Quantico and a native of White Bluff, Tennessee, sorts through donated items on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

