    Defense Health Agency Director Visits Upshur Village

    Defense Health Agency Director Visits Upshur Village

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, speaks with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group leadership on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    This work, Defense Health Agency Director Visits Upshur Village [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

