Airmen with the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returning from a six-month deployment at Al Udeid Air Base wait in line to out-process at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, N.D. Sep 20, 2021. The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron provided on-call firepower support to urgent aeromedical evacuation operations and to the final U.S. forces departing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allison Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 17:41 Photo ID: 6847211 VIRIN: 210918-F-PX509-0014 Resolution: 6834x4518 Size: 6.76 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23D EBS Redeployment [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.