    23D EBS Redeployment [Image 7 of 8]

    23D EBS Redeployment

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Airman Allison Martin 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returning from a six-month deployment at Al Udeid Air Base wait in line to out-process at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, N.D. Sep 20, 2021. The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron provided on-call firepower support to urgent aeromedical evacuation operations and to the final U.S. forces departing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allison Martin)

