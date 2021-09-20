Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAV Week Football Kickoff [Image 9 of 12]

    CAV Week Football Kickoff

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team (GreyWolf), 1st Cavalry Division participate in a football competition to celebrate CAV Week at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021. CAV week is in celebration of the division's 100th birthday, and will host a variety of events across Fort Hood to commemorate its centennial birthday and honor Troopers past and present who served with the division during various conflicts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 17:39
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAV Week Football Kickoff [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

