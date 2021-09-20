U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team (GreyWolf), 1st Cavalry Division participate in a football competition to celebrate CAV Week at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021. CAV week is in celebration of the division's 100th birthday, and will host a variety of events across Fort Hood to commemorate its centennial birthday and honor Troopers past and present who served with the division during various conflicts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6847202 VIRIN: 210920-A-AL574-2297 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.65 MB Location: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAV Week Football Kickoff [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.