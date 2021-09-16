Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Hokanson hosts North Macedonia defense minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, hosts North Macedonia Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska and other senior leaders, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2021. North Macedonia has been paired with the Vermont National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program since 1994. The Southeastern European nation joined NATO in March 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Hokanson hosts North Macedonia defense minister [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gen. Hokanson hosts North Macedonia defense minister
    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Vermont National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    SPP
    North Macedonia

