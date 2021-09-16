Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, hosts North Macedonia Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska and other senior leaders, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2021. North Macedonia has been paired with the Vermont National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program since 1994. The Southeastern European nation joined NATO in March 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 15:03 Photo ID: 6846711 VIRIN: 210916-Z-DZ751-1032 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.68 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Hokanson hosts North Macedonia defense minister [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.