    178th Wing Demonstrates Water Rescue Skills [Image 7 of 10]

    178th Wing Demonstrates Water Rescue Skills

    CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Kevin McNamara, station captain assigned to the 178th Wing's fire department, rescues a simulated victim Sept. 15, 2021 during a water rescue demonstration for a Hungarian Defense Forces delegation on the Ohio River in Cincinnati. The State Partnership Program between the Ohio National Guard and Hungary enhances joint training, builds cultural understanding and showcases the accomplishments of collaborating to achieve security cooperation goals.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 15:01
    Photo ID: 6846673
    VIRIN: 210915-Z-MJ308-1174
    Resolution: 8100x5400
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Hungary
    State Partnership Program
    178th Wing

