178th Wing Demonstrates Water Rescue Skills

Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 178th Wing demonstrate their water rescue skills and capabilities Sept. 15, 2021 for a Hungarian Defense Forces delegation on the Ohio River in Cincinnati. The State Partnership Program between the Ohio National Guard and Hungary enhances joint training, builds cultural understanding and showcases the accomplishments of collaborating to achieve security cooperation goals.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

