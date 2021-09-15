65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy

The Air Education and Training Command Community Support Award, known as the Altus Trophy, sits on display during a presentation ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 15, 2021. The Little Rock Community Council was named the 2019 recipient of the Altus Trophy, which is given to the AETC community that provides the best support to its local military installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Cicchetto)

