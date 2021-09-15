Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy [Image 3 of 4]

    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Cicchetto 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Education and Training Command Community Support Award, known as the Altus Trophy, sits on display during a presentation ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 15, 2021. The Little Rock Community Council was named the 2019 recipient of the Altus Trophy, which is given to the AETC community that provides the best support to its local military installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Cicchetto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6846330
    VIRIN: 210915-F-NG306-0005
    Resolution: 3365x2246
    Size: 847.11 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Jessica Cicchetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy
    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy
    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy
    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    LRAFB
    Altus Trophy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT