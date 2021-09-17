65 years of continued community support: LRAFB Community Council presented Altus Trophy

Photo By Capt. Jessica Cicchetto | The Air Education and Training Command Community Support Award, known as the Altus...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jessica Cicchetto | The Air Education and Training Command Community Support Award, known as the Altus Trophy, sits on display during a presentation ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 15, 2021. The Little Rock Community Council was named the 2019 recipient of the Altus Trophy, which is given to the AETC community that provides the best support to its local military installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Cicchetto) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education Training Command, presented the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council with the 2019 Air Education and Training Command Community Support Award, known as the Altus Trophy, Sept. 14.



The trophy, which is presented in partnership with the Altus Chamber of Commerce, is given to the AETC community that provides the best support to its local military installation.



“Community partnerships are the lifeblood for military units and this community is a true partner to all Airmen and families across Team Little Rock,” Webb said. “Whether it’s the 314th Airlift Wing or the 189th Airlift Wing, your support and dedication have helped us to be successful with our training missions. It’s an honor to recognize the Little Rock community with this well-deserved award.”



Little Rock AFB and Central Arkansas have proven the strength of their partnership by winning the Altus and Abilene Trophies and being named in the 2020 Class of Great American Defense Communities, and being the only base and community to do all three consecutively.



Each year, competing communities submit a package to the Altus Military Affairs Committee and the final decision is made by a panel of former AETC commanders.



For over 65 years, the relationship between Little Rock Air Force Base and the Community Council has been one of mutual respect and appreciation. Since its founding in 1955, LRAFB has enjoyed a tremendous amount of local support that continues today. Made up of local leaders, the LRAFB Community Council has been a champion of the base’s mission, directing the efforts of both the military and civilian communities to further integrate the two through mutual support.



The unique symbiotic relationship among the diverse elements of Little Rock Air Force Base breeds a culture that embraces combat airlift from initial training to mission execution.



“The Altus Trophy validates what we already know, the Little Rock community has been taking care of our Little Rock Air Force Base Airmen for years,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, Chairman of the Altus Military Affairs Committee and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Civic Leader. “This installation has assets that money just can’t buy. It has a community of people that are actively involved in executing programs that enhance Little Rock Air Force Base’s presence and influence”



[Editor's Note: The Altus Trophy was originally scheduled to be presented to the LRCC in 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19 constraints]