    KC-135 Stratotankers land at MacDill [Image 2 of 2]

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft taxis on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary missions of Global Reach and Global Power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6846321
    VIRIN: 210908-F-FT779-0006
    Resolution: 4938x2778
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotankers land at MacDill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    training
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

