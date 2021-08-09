KC-135 Stratotankers land at MacDill

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft taxis on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

Date Taken: 09.08.2021
Location: TAMPA, FL, US