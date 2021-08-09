Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotankers land at MacDill [Image 1 of 2]

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft taxis on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:53
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotankers land at MacDill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    tanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing

