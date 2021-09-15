Drop it like it's Hot | Marines with VMGR-152 and 3d LSB conduct air delivery exercises

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kelli Fox, a C-130 pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, pilots a C-130 aircraft during an air delivery exercise over Ie Shima island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152, and 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conducted the air delivery of blood and medical supplies, and conducted static line and free fall jumps over Ie Shima island. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

