    Drop it like it's Hot | Marines with VMGR-152 and 3d LSB conduct air delivery exercises [Image 30 of 33]

    Drop it like it's Hot | Marines with VMGR-152 and 3d LSB conduct air delivery exercises

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine Corps C-130 aircraft flies over Ie Shima island during an air delivery exercise, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conducted the air delivery of blood and medical supplies, and conducted static line and free fall jumps over Ie Shima island. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 03:36
    Photo ID: 6845440
    VIRIN: 210915-M-LR229-0032
    Resolution: 3852x2568
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Drop it like it's Hot | Marines with VMGR-152 and 3d LSB conduct air delivery exercises [Image 33 of 33], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Medical
    Jump
    Air Drop
    Wing
    Air Delivery

