Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game [Image 18 of 18]

    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, gets tackled by players of the Stray Cats, a local rugby team, while participating in the 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game in Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 11, 2021. The annual match was established after the first game played between the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Stray Cats on Sept. 11, 2001, right before the terrorist attacks, and has become a commemorative match for MRF-D since 2013. Participating in the match was an opportunity to improve Marines’ knowledge of Australian culture, adding depth to our relationship and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6845442
    VIRIN: 210911-M-YH254-1090
    Resolution: 2541x1694
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game
    20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Marines
    Australian Defence Force
    MRF-D 21.2
    9/11 memorial rugby game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT