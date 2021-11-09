A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, gets tackled by players of the Stray Cats, a local rugby team, while participating in the 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game in Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 11, 2021. The annual match was established after the first game played between the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Stray Cats on Sept. 11, 2001, right before the terrorist attacks, and has become a commemorative match for MRF-D since 2013. Participating in the match was an opportunity to improve Marines’ knowledge of Australian culture, adding depth to our relationship and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 03:29 Photo ID: 6845442 VIRIN: 210911-M-YH254-1090 Resolution: 2541x1694 Size: 1.29 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.