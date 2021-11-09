20th 9/11 anniversary memorial rugby game

A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, observes from the sidelines of the 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game against the Stray Cats, a local rugby team, in Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 11, 2021. The annual match was established after the first game played between the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Stray Cats on Sept. 11, 2001, right before the terrorist attacks, and has become a commemorative match for MRF-D since 2013. Participating in the match was an opportunity to improve Marines’ knowledge of Australian culture, adding depth to our relationship and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

