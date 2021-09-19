Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef

Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew rescues mariners from a 19-foot green and white vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef, Florida, Sep. 19, 2021. The mariners were returned to land and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
