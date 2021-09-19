Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef

    ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew locates a 19-foot green and white vessel with three people aboard taking on water near Molasses Reef, Florida, Sep. 19, 2021. The mariners were returned to land and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6845077
    VIRIN: 210919-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 384x512
    Size: 130.02 KB
    Location: ISLAMORADA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 63
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef
    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast Guard
    Islamorada
    District 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT