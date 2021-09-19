Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near Molasses Reef

Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew locates a 19-foot green and white vessel with three people aboard taking on water near Molasses Reef, Florida, Sep. 19, 2021. The mariners were returned to land and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

