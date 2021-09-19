Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden: Memorial Service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery [Image 4 of 6]

    77th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden: Memorial Service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery

    OOSTERBEEK, NETHERLANDS

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Colonel Commandant of the British Army Parachute Regiment Maj. Gen.Andrew Harrison, left, and Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, second from left, salutes during the playing of the national anthems at the end of a memorial service honoring those who perished during Operation Market Garden at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery in Oosterbeek, Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the 77th anniversary of the massive airborne operation that involved Paratroopers of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, British Army 1st Airborne Division, and Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6845054
    VIRIN: 210919-A-NH858-1004
    Resolution: 7280x4095
    Size: 19.99 MB
    Location: OOSTERBEEK, NL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden: Memorial Service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGarden

