77th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden: Memorial Service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery

Colonel Commandant of the British Army Parachute Regiment Maj. Gen.Andrew Harrison, left, and Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, third from left, attends a memorial service honoring those who perished during Operation Market Garden at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery in Oosterbeek, Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the 77th anniversary of the massive airborne operation that involved Paratroopers of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, British Army 1st Airborne Division, and Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez)

