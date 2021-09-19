U.S. service members at Fort Pickett provide medical screening and vaccinations to Afghan civilians

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Moore, a medic with the 96th Medical Group, draws a Pfizer COVID vaccine in a vaccine lab during Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Picket, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

