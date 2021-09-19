Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members at Fort Pickett provide medical screening and vaccinations to Afghan civilians [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. service members at Fort Pickett provide medical screening and vaccinations to Afghan civilians

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Hamilton, a medic with the 96th Medical Group, draws a Varicella vaccine in a vaccine lab during Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Picket, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Photo ID: 6844946
    VIRIN: 210919-M-BY673-0073
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan Special Immigrants and Families
    Task Force Pickett

