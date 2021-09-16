Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210916-N-OJ308-2033 [Image 2 of 2]

    210916-N-OJ308-2033

    RED SEA

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210916-N-OJ308-2033
    RED SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) fight a simulated fire during a shipboard fire drill, Sept. 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 06:11
    Photo ID: 6844733
    VIRIN: 210916-N-OJ308-2033
    Resolution: 5457x3638
    Size: 818.28 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    210916-N-OJ308-2006
    210916-N-OJ308-2033

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

