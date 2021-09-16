210916-N-OJ308-2006

RED SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) fight a simulated fire during a shipboard fire drill, Sept. 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.19.2021 06:11 Photo ID: 6844732 VIRIN: 210916-N-OJ308-2006 Location: RED SEA