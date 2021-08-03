Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Cryptologic Wing leaders receive the COVID Vaccine [Image 4 of 6]

    America’s Cryptologic Wing leaders receive the COVID Vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    Members of the 70th ISR Wing received the COVID-19 Vaccine on March 8, 2021, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 10:39
    Photo ID: 6844349
    VIRIN: 210308-F-FF346-1004
    Resolution: 4751x3800
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Cryptologic Wing leaders receive the COVID Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

