America’s Cryptologic Wing leaders receive the COVID Vaccine

Members of the 70th ISR Wing received the COVID-19 Vaccine on March 8, 2021, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
