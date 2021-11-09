Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson commemorates 9/11 20th anniversary [Image 7 of 8]

    Eielson commemorates 9/11 20th anniversary

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing and their families participate in a 9/11 remembrance 5k march on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2021. 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    ceremony
    Alaska
    9/11
    Eielson Air Force Base

