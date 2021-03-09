Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) unload a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The 91st ARS returned home after completing a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6829375
    VIRIN: 210903-F-OH732-1030
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS return to MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB
    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB
    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB
    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    KC135
    MacDill AFB
    91 ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT