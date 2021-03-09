Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) unload a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The 91st ARS returned home after completing a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 17:13
|Photo ID:
|6829375
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-OH732-1030
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS return to MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
