Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshal in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The 91st ARS provided effective air refueling in order to enable the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Transportation Command’s objectives, while furthering agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6829374
    VIRIN: 210903-F-OH732-1001
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS return to MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB
    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB
    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB
    91st ARS return to MacDill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    KC135
    MacDill AFB
    91 ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT