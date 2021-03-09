Airmen from the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshal in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2021. The 91st ARS provided effective air refueling in order to enable the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Transportation Command’s objectives, while furthering agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:13 Photo ID: 6829374 VIRIN: 210903-F-OH732-1001 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 6.3 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS return to MacDill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.