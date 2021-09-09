Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard members attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard members fire canons during a September 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Coast Guard Island, in Alameda, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021. Members spoke about personal experiences and honored those who responded and sacrificed during the 2001 attacks in New York City. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Remembrance Ceremony
    Coast Guard
    California

